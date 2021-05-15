Have your cake and eat it at Whalsay fundraiser

Iris Anderson

A popular Whalsay darts player, former shop owner and baker will host a fundraiser today, raising money for motor neurone disease charity MND.

Iris Anderson, who owned and ran Tetley and Anderson’s in the isle for nearly three decades, was diagnosed with the degenerative illness earlier this year.

She promised to “try to fight it”, and Mrs Anderson, who runs the Flour Power cake fridge in Symbister, struck up on the idea to do a “cake-away” to raise money for the charity.

But the idea soon snowballed, with generous locals offering to help and donating raffle prizes, with the raffle, drawn last night, raising over £10k.

“The more money we can raise to help with this horrible disease the better,” Mrs Anderson said of the fundraiser.

The cake-away will be held, today, Saturday 15th May from 12.30pm at the Flour Power cake fridge in Symbister, and Mrs Anderson said that folk would be able to stand in their garage if the weather was poor.

In addition to cakes the afternoon will feature other food goodies for sale including the soup-of-the-day lentil and cream of chicken, fudge, oatcakes, hufsies,bannocks and more

There will also be a marquee with fun and games including a tombola, guess the doll’s birthday, guess how deep Zuma dives, guess the number of sweeties in a jar, guess the breed of a Huxter Hen, guess the weight of a cake to name a few.

Also in the marquee will be a silent auction where you could land a lobster creel, an Ivan Reid photo, a hamper from the Eid Shop plus a lot more.

“Hopefully it’ll go good,” said Mrs Anderson.