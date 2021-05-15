Shop’s welcome return to Lerwick town centre

Now open, the Outdoor Trek store returns

The all new Outdoor Trek store opened today, Saturday, 15th May, in its new location in Lerwick’s Commercial Street.

The new shop takes over the former Halcrow store at 99 Commercial Street and was an opportunity owner Fraser Thompson could not turn down.

Mr Thompson said of the new location: “It’s a good piece longer, a good piece wider it’s far better for display. We have had to take in a lot more stock just to fill it.”

The extra space also allows the store to be more accessible to wheelchair users and parents with prams and pushchairs looking to outfit the bairns for some exciting outdoor adventures.

To read more on this story and an extended interview with Mr Thompson check out the latest edition of The Shetland Times, out now.