Lerwick police respond to teacher conviction

Lerwick police has issued a statement following the conviction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of Kieran Malcolmson on two charges while employed as a secondary school teacher.

The 35-year-old, of Sandwick, Shetland, was convicted on Friday, 14th May, of engaging in sexual activity other than sexual intercourse against two secondary school aged girls in 2009 and 2018.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Peebles from Lerwick CID said: “There is no doubt that Malcolmson manipulated his position as a teacher to target senior female pupils, in situations which were wholly unprofessional for any school teacher.

“I commend the bravery and honesty of the young women who came forward during the enquiry and reported what had occurred.

“Malcolmson’s conviction sends out a clear message that all crimes of a sexual nature, no matter when they occurred, will be robustly investigated by Police Scotland and where a sufficiency of evidence exists, crimes will be reported for consideration of prosecution in court.

“I would take this opportunity to encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crimes in the past to report this to the police. Your report will be treated sensitively, we will listen, and crimes will be investigated thoroughly.”

Malcolmson will be sentenced next month.