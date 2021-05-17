Consultation planned over controversial Co-op proposals

People can share their views on controversial plans to open new Co-ops in Scalloway and Sandwick.

Over 2,500 households and businesses are being contacted over the £2.4 million proposals.

It comes after the supermarket giant announced plans to expand its network of stores.

Many have voiced opposition amid fears local jobs and suppliers could be harmed.

Others have welcomed the prospect of having supermarkets closer to home.

The Co-op says it currently stocks over 130 Shetland product lines.

Consultation is being carried out by Seamount Property Development.

Director Alastair Ness said: “As a developer we believe in the importance of providing the community with an opportunity to view, and importantly provide

feedback on our proposals.

“As well as writing to local residents, and noting the current situation with Covid, we have also created a dedicated consultation page to ensure that there are various ways in which people can provide comment to us.