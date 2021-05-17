Friendlies kick-off senior football season

Whitedale's Richard Sinclair (right) tackles Ness United's Declan Adamson during a premier league match at Boddam. Photo: Kevin Jones

The senior football season will get underway this week, with a round of friendlies being played tonight (Monday, 17th May).

Competitive action will resume on Friday, when the Manson Cup quarter-finals are contested.

And the A league will finally get back up and running on Monday, 24th May after an extended hiatus.

The B league also kicks off on Wednesday night.

Tonight’s friendly fixtures (all 6.30pm kick-off): Whitedale vs Scalloway at Strom, Thistle vs Ness at Gilbertson Park; Delting vs Spurs at Brae, Celtic v Whalsay at Seafield.

A larger reserve league gets underway on Wednesday with Bressay Sharks hosting Banks, Delting B facing Whitedale B in Brae and Scalloway B playing Spurs B in Hamnavoe.

On Friday night, Whalsay play Scalloway in Whalsay, Delting meet Thistle in Brae and Spurs play Ness at Seafield for a place in the Manson Cup semi-finals.

The other tie sees Whitedale play Celtic at Strom.

All matches are due to kick-off at 6.30pm.