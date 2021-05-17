Indoor pints return as isles enter level one

Manager Senga Priestley and owner Philip Manson of The Lounge open for business last July. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Pubs across the isles opened their doors today for the first time since the end of December as Shetland entered level one of Covid restrictions.

The isles have been in level three since 26th December 2020, but were moved down to level one after a sustained period without a case and with the vaccination programme succeeding.

From today, eight people from three households can now meet indoors in a public place such as a cafe, pub or restaurant.

Pubs are allowed to stay open until 11pm, with table service still mandatory.

And six people from three households can meet at home.

No physical distancing is required in the home either, paving the way for the return of hugging.