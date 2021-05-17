Mareel given almost £40k as part of boost to independent cinemas

Mareel's screen one is ready for audiences to return.

The Mareel cinema in Lerwick has been handed almost £40,000 as part of a Screen Scotland fund designed to help independent cinemas.

Twenty-nine cinemas in Scotland earned a share of the £1.98 million Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Mareel was given £39,820, while Kirkwall’s Phoenix Cinema also received £15,420.

The Lerwick cinema is due to re-open this Friday, 21st May, and Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said they were “excited” to be able to welcome audiences back.

“The support we have received from Screen Scotland has been a significant in ensuring that we remain a viable organisation and are able to bring a great opening weekend back to Shetland.”

Screen Scotland’s head of audience development Sambrooke Scott said the Covid crisis was one of the most significant challenges cinemas had faced.

Mareel programmer Jenny Leask spoke last week about what cinema audiences could look forward to seeing when they are back in their seats.