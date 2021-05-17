Norwegian flag flies from town hall to mark Constitution Day

Norwegian flag. Photo: SIC

The Norwegian flag is flying from Lerwick Town Hall today to mark the nation’s Constitution Day – and its shared history with Shetland.

The day is a national holiday in Norway with parades and celebrations to commemorate the signing of the national constitution on 17th May, 1814.

Previously part of the Norwegian kingdom, Shetland has a rich history of cultural ties with the Scandinavian nation.

In the Second World War, Shetland was used as bases for covert operations against the Nazis.

Lerwick is also twinned with Måløy, an important fishing port.

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “Shetland and Norway share many historical links that are evident throughout our islands and which have shaped our identity as a community.

“We still feel a close affinity with Norway and on behalf of the people of Shetland I’d like to wish our friends and neighbours across the North Sea a happy Constitution Day.”