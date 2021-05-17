Petition aiming to bring singer-songwriter up for Tall Ships nears target

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon. Photo: BBC.

A petition to bring Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon to Shetland for the 2023 Tall Ships Races is nearing its 500 signature target.

Started by Kyle Drummond last Thursday, the petition has already been signed more than 450 times.

It will be forwarded to both the Shetland Islands Council’s events team, and the organising group for Lerwick’s hosting of the tall ships if it reaches its target.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Drummond said it would be “amazing” if they were able to bring the Scottish star behind hits such as Belter and Canter to the isles.

Known for his energetic live performances, Cinnamon has risen to prominence mainly through word-of-mouth and social media having never been signed to a major recording label.

His second major album, The Bonny, topped the UK album chart last year, and he was due to headline Hampden Park in a sold-out show before the Covid pandemic hit.

The petition is available here: www.change.org/GerryLerwick