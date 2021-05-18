Shetland records first new Covid-19 case in more than a month

Shetland has recorded its first new case of Covid-19 in more than a month, according to official figures.

The Scottish government’s latest Covid-19 data published today (Tuesday) shows Shetland’s total now stands at 236 cases since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Shetland said the new case, which is is the first reported since 13th April, had emerged through asymptomatic testing. A repeat test is being carried out at the Gilbert Bain Hospital laboratory to confirm.

It comes just after an easing of restrictions across Scotland, which saw Shetland move to level one.

NHS Shetland interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said new cases were to be expected as more people travel and are allowed to mix with larger groups of people.

“The community is reminded to take up the offer of using rapid LFD tests for people with no symptoms,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“Anyone can request these kits for regular twice weekly testing if not already provided by workplace or school.

” And people who are travelling are advised to take tests before coming to Shetland.”

Dr Laidlaw said that even though restrictions had eased in Shetland people must still follow the guidance – including maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks where required, keeping hands clean and getting a PCR test if symptoms develop.

“Restrictions are gradually easing, but we need to still be cautious,” she said.

Meanwhile, more than half of Shetland’s adult population is fully vaccinated. Some 88 per cent of people have received at least one dose.