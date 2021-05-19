News

Education bosses offer reassurances over assessment workload

Ryan Taylor 2 hours ago 0
Education bosses offer reassurances over assessment workload
Anderson High School.

A reassuring message is being offered to pupils amid nationwide concerns students are tackling a long line of in-class assessments.

Schools are tailoring their own assessment diet to spare pupils the prospect of multiple tests.

Youth Services are set to introduce an online forum to help pupils share any concerns.

The normal exam diet was cancelled to help curb coronavirus.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart, education spokeswoman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has highlighted evidence from across the country of mounting pressure.

Quality improvement official James Johnston said the council was following the “alternative certification model”.

But he added schools had flexibility to ensure the process was gone through fairly.

“The wellbeing of children and young people is being monitored very carefully. We ask schools to develop their own assessment framework.

“Effectively that means that schools can tailor their approach to the needs of the learners and the circumstances of each school.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.