Education bosses offer reassurances over assessment workload

Anderson High School.

A reassuring message is being offered to pupils amid nationwide concerns students are tackling a long line of in-class assessments.

Schools are tailoring their own assessment diet to spare pupils the prospect of multiple tests.

Youth Services are set to introduce an online forum to help pupils share any concerns.

The normal exam diet was cancelled to help curb coronavirus.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart, education spokeswoman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has highlighted evidence from across the country of mounting pressure.

Quality improvement official James Johnston said the council was following the “alternative certification model”.

But he added schools had flexibility to ensure the process was gone through fairly.

“The wellbeing of children and young people is being monitored very carefully. We ask schools to develop their own assessment framework.

“Effectively that means that schools can tailor their approach to the needs of the learners and the circumstances of each school.