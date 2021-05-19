NHS Shetland calling people for second doses

The vaccine.

NHS Shetland has said they will be calling folk in for second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week and next.

Public health interim director Susan Laidlaw said if you had received your first dose on 8th March, or before at one of the Lerwick vaccination centres, then you could expect a call soon.

People in the shielding, clinical risk groups and unpaid carers should also watch for a call from the appointment scheduling team.

This will probably be from an unknown or withheld number, Dr Laidlaw said.

“Only phone 01595 743319 if you need to give us a different contact number, you have to cancel an appointment or you have not been called in for your first dose.

“Please do not leave messages to tell us you have missed a call – we will already know that.”