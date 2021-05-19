Police chief says officers who broke Covid rules at house gathering undermined community’s sacrifices

A police chief has condemned serving officers who breached Covid regulations to attend a house gathering.

Superintendent Maggie Pettigrew said it was “extremely disappointing” that a small number of officers were involved in the gathering, reported on Friday in Lerwick.

“Their actions undermine the sacrifices you have all made in the last year and I appreciate many of you will be upset about this incident,” she added.

Police were called at around 6.15pm to reports of a gathering in breach of regulations at Russell Crescent.

Six people have been fined, including the officers present, and the gathering was dispersed.

Ms Pettigrew said the officers had been reminded of their responsibility to set an example to others.

She thanked the vast majority of people in Shetland who had stuck to the rules.

Household gatherings had been banned under level three restrictions. Since Monday, however, up to six people from three households have been permitted to gather.