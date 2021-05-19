Scousburgh Sands named one of best beaches in Scotland

Spiggie beach. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Scousburgh Sands beach has been named as one of the best in Scotland by travel guide publisher Lonely Planet.

The beach in the South Mainland was named on the list of Scotland’s 18 best beaches in an online post by the travel company.

Also referred to as Spiggie beach, it is referred to as a “gloriously white sandy beach” by Lonely Planet.

It said Scousburgh Sands was considered “Shetland’s finest strand”.

“Near it, Spiggie loch is an important bird reserve and also draws flyfishing folk.”

Shetland was also named as one of the 13 best places to visit in Scotland by Lonely Planet in a separate online article last week.

The isles were listed as one of the top 10 destinations to visit in Europe in 2019 by the travel company.