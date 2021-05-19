News

Scousburgh Sands named one of best beaches in Scotland

5 hours 6 min ago 0
Scousburgh Sands named one of best beaches in Scotland
Spiggie beach. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Scousburgh Sands beach has been named as one of the best in Scotland by travel guide publisher Lonely Planet.

The beach in the South Mainland was named on the list of Scotland’s 18 best beaches in an online post by the travel company.

Also referred to as Spiggie beach, it is referred to as a “gloriously white sandy beach” by Lonely Planet.

It said Scousburgh Sands was considered “Shetland’s finest strand”.

“Near it, Spiggie loch is an important bird reserve and also draws flyfishing folk.”

Shetland was also named as one of the 13 best places to visit in Scotland by Lonely Planet in a separate online article last week.

The isles were listed as one of the top 10 destinations to visit in Europe in 2019 by the travel company.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.