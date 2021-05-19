Shetland school meals awarded

Catering staff at Scalloway School (from left) Cathy Mann, Susan McKay, Aja Jarboe, Leanne Smith and Lisa Jamieson. Photo courtesy of SIC

Shetland Islands Council has been recognised for the quality of its school meals with a Bronze ‘Food for Life’ Award.

The Food for Life Scotland programme is run by Soil Association Scotland, recognising schools that serve freshly prepared, healthy meals, made using locally produced and sustainable ingredients.

Thirty-one school sites across Shetland, including early-years settings and primary and secondary schools, are now serving almost 2000 freshly prepared hot meals every day.

Chair of the council’s education and families committee, George Smith, said: “This is well-deserved recognition for the work done by our school catering staff who provide healthy and nutritious meals in our schools and early years settings across the isles.

“We place great value on providing high quality school meals, and there are many benefits to providing locally-sourced produce too.

“I’m really pleased that Shetland schools have achieved this national accreditation and we’ll continue to strive to provide the best school meals we can for our young people.”

The Council is the 17th local authority in Scotland to achieve a ‘Food for Life Served Here’ Award and one of only a few to hold the award across all their education settings.

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday, 21st May.