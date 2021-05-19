Talks continue over Sullom Voe tug workers dispute

Tug workers assist the tanker Chrysanthemum berthing at Sullom Voe last year. Photo: John Bateson.

Talks are ongoing between Sullom Voe Terminal tug workers and Shetland Islands Council, trade union Unite has confirmed.

Around 40 of the SIC employed towage workers were to begin a continuous overtime ban from Monday, 17th May.

However that has been averted “after certain commitments were received from Shetland Islands Council,” last Friday, said Unite.

The dispute began after the SIC told workers they would not receive a long service award after 25 years in the job. While other council workers are entitled to an an award equivalent to a month’s salary, the towage workers would only receive a flat rate of £250.

They voted to take industrial action last month with a voter ballot turnout of 86.5 per cent of Unite members, with 87.1 per cent of those voting to take strike action.

Talks will continue this week. SIC have been contacted for comment.