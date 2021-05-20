News Sport

Defending champions Spurs B see off Scalloway as reserve campaign gets underway

Spurs' Stuart Hall and Scalloway's Ben Ward go shoulder to shoulder. Photo: Brian Gray.

The reserve league kicked-off the competitive senior football season on Wednesday night.

Defending champions Spurs B started their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Scalloway B in Hamnavoe, with Connor Grant, Stuart Hall and Scott Morrison scoring for the town side.

The villagers response came through Steven Umphray.

2019 runners-up Delting B made light-work of Whitedale B in Brae, hammering them 5-1 with goals through Connor Taylor (2), Brodie Ramsay, Shaun MacGregor and an own-goal. Alex Arcus got the reply for Whitedale B.

Bressay and Banks, who have both joined the reserve league this season, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Bressay.

Banks twice led through penalties by Matthew Anderson, but Bressay cancelled those out with goals by Robbie Groat and Shaun Jamieson.

Celtic B will host Wast Side Rebels at Seafield and Ness B will take on works league champions LK Galaxy in Sandwick on Saturday.

Thistle B will face Whalsay B at the Gilbertson Park on Sunday to close out the opening week of fixtures.

