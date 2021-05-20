Follow-up Covid-19 test returns negative result 

A follow-up test into Shetland’s first positive Covid-19 case in more than a month came back negative.

NHS Shetland confirmed today (Thursday) that the more sensitive testing performed at the Gilbert Bain Hospital had returned a negative result.

It was carried out after the Scottish government’s official figures on Tuesday showed Shetland’s figure had increased by one.

NHS Shetland said at the time the case had emerged through asymptomatic testing and a repeat would be carried out to confirm.

Director of public health Susan Laidlaw confirmed today the follow-up was negative.

Dr Laidlaw said the individual and their household had been asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

Dr Laidlaw had said previously that new cases were to be expected as restrictions eased.

She urged the community to take lateral flow tests, which anyone can request twice weekly.

People travelling to Shetland are also urged to take the tests.