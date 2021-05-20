Murder pair have appeal date set

Dawn Smith and Ross MacDougall were found guilty last year. Photo: Police Scotland

A pair who were jailed for murdering 40-year-old Tracy Walker will have their appeal heard next month.

Lawyers for Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, will address the Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday, 9th June.

They were handed life sentences at the High Court in Edinburgh for killing Ms Walker in Lerwick in July 2019.

The pair denied striking Ms Walker on the head with a rock before strangling her and stabbing her in the throat.

Judge Lord Uist told MacDougall he would have to serve a minimum of 23 years before he could apply for parole. Smith was told she would have to serve at least 20 years and two months before she could hope for release from custody.

They have instructed lawyers to argue that they have fallen victims to miscarriages of justice and should have their convictions quashed.

Lawyers are also appealing that the sentences imposed on the duo were also excessive.