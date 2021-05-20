NorthLink launches Viking character naming competition

The Viklings need a name

Serco NorthLink Ferries has teamed up with artist Orcadian Alex Leonard to debut a colourful new cartoon family of vikings on the ferries to Orkney and Shetland, and need your help to name them.

The Viklings are a family of eight distinctive characters who wear costumes inspired by Jarl Squads from previous Shetland fire festivals.

Ahead of their official unveiling, NorthLink is launching a competition to name all eight members of the family, including a pet puffin and otter.

E-marketing manager of Serco NorthLink Ferries Magnus Dixon said: “We’re excited to debut our new Vikling family, who will become a familiar sight on board our vessels and across our ports.

“The Viklings celebrate the heritage of the islands we serve and that is why we’re asking residents of Orkney and Shetland to help us bring each character to life with an interesting name.”

The Viklings will appear on NorthLink ships in the Vikling’s Den children’s play area, on children’s activity sheets, in treasure hunts and on posters.

They are also set to feature in a cartoon strip in future editions of NorthLink’s on board ‘Northern Lights’ magazine.

Entries can be made between today, Thursday, 20th May to Monday, 31st May.

There will be eight winners, with one name chosen for each character. If a number of people come up with the same winning name for a character, a winner will be drawn at random.

Winning entrants will receive a framed picture of their Vikling character along with a £50 NorthLink gift voucher.

To take part in the Viklings competition, visit www.northlinkferries.co.uk/viklings.