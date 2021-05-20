News

Vaccination programme to change amid concerns over ‘Indian variant’

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 22 min ago 0
Vaccination programme to change amid concerns over ‘Indian variant’

Concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19 have forced changes to Shetland’s vaccination programme.

NHS Shetland said it was now looking to vaccinate people with their second dose around eight weeks after their first, rather than 12.

Director of public health Susan Laidlaw said the change had been brought about due to concerns about the so-called Indian variant, which is causing particular problems in parts of the UK including Glasgow.

Dr Laidlaw said there was “some evidence” the first vaccine dose was not as effective against the Indian variant, compared with other forms.

Health boards are therefore being asked to provide second doses more quickly to offer full protection, particularly to those in the vulnerable groups.

Vaccine supply will be prioritised to areas at greatest risk of the new variant, as well as those where the rollout has been slower.

As Shetland has no reported cases of the Indian variant and has made good progress on the vaccination programme, Dr Laidlaw said there may be times when supplies slowed locally.

It may mean not all doses can be provided within eight weeks.

“It’s all a balance around the risk and what’s happening across the whole country, not just here,” she said.

Dr Laidlaw said more than half Shetland’s adult population has already received their second dose, with more clinics scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“That means that most of the people in the risk groups and people over 50 will have received their second dose by the end of this week,” she said.

“More clinics are being put in place to bring in anyone in these priority groups, who has not yet had their second dose, sooner than originally planned and nearer to eight weeks.

“Going forward, appointments for second vaccinations will be scheduled at about eight to nine weeks for the other age groups, depending on vaccine supply.”

Anyone who has not yet had their first dose, particularly those in the higher risk groups, are being asked to make themselves known.

Dr Laidlaw said Shetland has done well with its vaccination rollout: more than 90 per cent of the adult population has had a first dose.

“Everyone who is on the lists for vaccination has been contacted and everyone who is contactable by by phone has been offered the vaccine,” she said.

“There are still a few hundred people who have not been spoken to but they have been sent letters.”

Appointments are also being given to people who did not want the vaccine when first asked but who have changed their mind, students and others returning home from the mainland and people who have recently moved to Shetland.

Dr Laidlaw stressed it was all dependent on vaccine supply.

“This has improved but the changes to the guidance will put additional pressure on supplies,” she said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.