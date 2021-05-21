In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 21st May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Delight as NHS Shetland’s new CT scanner is set to enter use next week.
- Whale-watchers do their bit for important research into orca species.
- Could ‘Skailway’ be revealed as former Viking capital?
- First ever Pride event set to provide some Rainbow colour
- Astronaut teacher Mike Mongo to visit Unst to lead kids’ space summer camp.
- Could SNP surge lead to party politics making a comeback at Shetland Islands Council?
- Business and customers’ delight at easing of Covid-19 restriction.
- SPORT – Long wait over as senior footballers back in play.