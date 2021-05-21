News ST Online

In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 58 min ago
In this week’s Shetland Times
Head of medical imaging Lucy Wilson with the newly installed CT Scanner. Photo:Dave Donaldson

In today’s (Friday 21st May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Delight as NHS Shetland’s new CT scanner is set to enter use next week.
  • Whale-watchers do their bit for important research into orca species.
  • Could ‘Skailway’ be revealed as former Viking capital?
  • First ever Pride event set to provide some Rainbow colour
  • Astronaut teacher Mike Mongo to visit Unst to lead kids’ space summer camp.
  • Could SNP surge lead to party politics making a comeback at Shetland Islands Council?
  • Business and customers’ delight at easing of Covid-19 restriction.
  • SPORT – Long wait over as senior footballers back in play.
SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.