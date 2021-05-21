New ramp in place at Skerries terminal

The new ramp is lifted into place. Photo courtesy of Shetland Islands Council

The ramp at the ferry terminal in Skerries Ferry Terminal has been replaced this week by Malakoff Limited, contracted by Shetland Islands Council (see page 12 of this week’s Shetland Times).

The old linkspan, approximately 14 metres long and 30 tonnes in weight, was replaced with a new one which was made at Malakoff’s yard in Lerwick.

New hydraulic pumps, generators and control systems have also been installed, replacing the previous equipment.

The Skerries ferry Filla used the new ramp for the first time on its scheduled arrival at around 9.30am today (Friday).

The next ramp to be replaced as part of the council’s ongoing work programme will be at the Symbister terminal in Whalsay in September.