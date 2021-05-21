Volunteer lifeboat crew tow drifting fishing vessel back to quayside

A drifting scallop boat was towed to safety by volunteer rescuers after losing power at sea.

The Aith lifeboat was called out on Thursday morning to assist the crew after they suffered gearbox problems, around a mile north of Muckle Roe.

On arrival, the RNLI volunteers decided to tow the vessel to Aith quayside.

Coxswain John Robertson said: “This shellfish boat was in no immediate danger, with few hazards nearby, but – having lost propulsion, and with no other vessels in the area – they made the right decision to call the Coastguards and request assistance.

“These types of situations at sea can easily take a turn for the worst, and it is always better for seafarers to be safe – rather than sorry. Our volunteer lifeboat crew performed their duties admirably, resulting in – thankfully – a very straightforward towing operation.”

Both boats were safely tied up at the Aith Pier by 11.40am.