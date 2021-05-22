News

Lord Wallace becomes Kirk moderator

Jim Tait 2 hours 13 min ago 0
Lord Wallace becomes Kirk moderator
Lord Wallace at his induction ceremony on Saturday.

Former Northern Isles MP Jim Wallace has officially taken up the role of Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Now Lord Wallace of Tankerness, he said he was “humbled and honoured” to have become the Kirk’s ambassador at home and abroad.

The 66-year-old is the second elder in modern times to take up the 12-month role and said he would speak out on issues important to the church and its mission to follow and proclaim the example of Jesus Christ.

Lord Wallace was inducted into the role at the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday morning in front of his wife of 38 years, Rosie, their daughter Helen and his brother Neil who were accompanied by their spouses.

Prince William, who is representing his grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, as Lord High Commissioner, and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon MSP were also present.

Lord Wallace succeeded Jo Grimond as Liberal MP for Orkney and Shetland in 1983. He served until 2001, the last two years jointly as MSP for Orkney following the formation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

He was Deputy First Minister until 2005, and also stood in as First Minister for short periods following the death of Donald Dewar and the resignation of Henry McLeish.

He stood down as an MSP in 2007 and was appointed to the House of Lords later that year.

Lord Wallace, a member of St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, said: “I thank you most warmly and sincerely for the honour of electing me as Moderator of this General Assembly.

“I stand before you, today, feeling both humbled and honoured and, I should add, with feelings of excitement and trepidation.”

• For more see next week’s Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.