Artist’s progress is easy to see as glass-making visitor centre to open in Unst

A glass artist is preparing to open a new visitor centre and workshop in Uyeasound, Unst next week.

Cheryl Jamieson of Glansin Glass will open the studio to the world for the first time next Saturday, having started the business from her own home in 2008.

It has blossomed since then, and now visitors will have the opportunity to craft their own glass masterpieces in her workshop.

Ms Jamieson said she could not believe how far Glansin Glass has come.

“I can’t believe we finally made it happen.

“When I started working with glass I knew I’d found something that made me happy and made others happy.

“I was surprised at how quickly the business took off but was always hampered by lack of space.”

She said she hoped the visitor centre could become “an asset to Unst”.

“Over the years people have travelled up to see us and now we can build on that and hopefully attract many more.

“This continued support has driven me to grow Glansin Glass and it’s long been my dream to offer a cosy space, with an amazing view,

where folk can sit down with a coffee and relax making glass.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming folk and sharing Glansin Glass with them.”

The opening ceremony will be streamed as a Facebook Live event on Saturday, 29th May at midday.

From Sunday, 30th May to Saturday, 5th June visitors can book a space for a VIP tour of the new workshop.