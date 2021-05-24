New proposal aimed at protecting historic lodberries

Could new thinking on how best to protect Lerwick’s lodberries from rising sea levels be implemented?

A major V&A exhibition has shown the collaborative thinking between architects and isles folk, who have shared their ideas on how some of Lerwick’s best known features can be guarded from the impact threatened by changing weather patterns.

At the heart of the thinking is a proposal by Edinburgh-based 7N Architects which is designed to shield the centuries-old buildings that project out into the harbour.

The firm combined with Architecture and Design Scotland to create What If…?/Scotland – an exhibition based around discussions on how to improve spaces throughout parts of the country.

Isles people were invited to share their thoughts on how they believed their home patch might be made better still.

The plans which have emerged are mere proposals. But the architect behind the lodberries project, Ewan Anderson, says change needs to be made to protect Lerwick’s cherished historic buildings.

He says the project has the potential to keep battering waves at arms length, while at the same time offering a vantage point for folk to see and appreciate the buildings more easily.

The hope that the lodberries can be protected is just one of several ideas put forward.