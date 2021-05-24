Headlines Videos

New proposal aimed at protecting historic lodberries

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 52 min ago 0
New proposal aimed at protecting historic lodberries

Could new thinking on how best to protect Lerwick’s lodberries from rising sea levels be implemented?

A major V&A exhibition has shown the collaborative thinking between architects and isles folk, who have shared their ideas on how some of Lerwick’s best known features can be guarded from the impact threatened by changing weather patterns.

At the heart of the thinking is a proposal by Edinburgh-based 7N Architects which is designed to shield the centuries-old buildings that project out into the harbour.

The firm combined with Architecture and Design Scotland to create What If…?/Scotland – an exhibition based around discussions on how to improve spaces throughout parts of the country.

Isles people were invited to share their thoughts on how they believed their home patch might be made better still.

The plans which have emerged are mere proposals. But the architect behind the lodberries project, Ewan Anderson, says change needs to be made to protect Lerwick’s cherished historic buildings.

He says the project has the potential to keep battering waves at arms length, while at the same time offering a vantage point for folk to see and appreciate the buildings more easily.

The hope that the lodberries can be protected is just one of several ideas put forward.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.