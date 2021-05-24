TV advert promoting Shetland goes live

Neil and Natasha Clubb at Eshaness Photo: Jonathan Butler/Promote Shetland

Promote Shetland has released a video of its new television advert which showcases the isles as as the ideal “overseas” destination for Scots considering a change of scenery this summer.

The advert, which went live from today (Monday) will air across Scotland, telling viewers: “There’s never been a better time to book a break to spectacular Shetland.”

As reported on Friday, it is thought to be the first time a national television advert has been used to attract tourists to the isles.

It features iconic Shetland scenes including the tombolo at St Ninian’s Isle, Eshaness cliffs and of a couple kayaking around the shoreline.

David Nicol, managing director at NB Communication which runs Promote Shetland, said the time was right to broadcast as the Covid-19 situation was improving across the country.

Shetlanders Neil and Natasha Clubb took part in the filming – spending the day as “tourists” enjoying the scenery.

It was made in collaboration with Loganair, which has increased the number of flights into and out of Sumburgh Airport.