Consultation planned over network connections which could lead to new overhead lines

A series of online consultations will be carried out into plans by energy giant SSEN to provide connections for three windfarm projects.

Sections of overhead line and underground cable are expected to help develop the new 132kV transmission network needed to link Energy Isles and Beaw Field windfarms in Yell and the Mossy Hill development west of Lerwick.

As the electricity transmission network owner for the north of Scotland, SSEN Transmission says it is legally obliged to provide connections to electricity generators looking to connect to the network.

But chairman of the Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale Community Council Andrew Archer says it is important the “least worst option” is adopted.

Mr Archer, who also chairs the Viking Community Liaison Group, said the move followed consultation last summer.

“Our response to SSE then was that our first preference was for the cable to be buried, but if they refused to do that, then the route should avoid areas of domestic settlement.

“I will be interested to see if there is now a proposed route.”

As well as the cable, SSEN says a new switching station should help operate the Yell windfarms, while the company also hopes a subsea link will run to a new substation that will itself connect into the converter station at Kergord.

Meanwhile, a new 132kV “grid supply point” substation should enable SSEN Distribution to transport the renewable energy to homes across the isles.

The company is seeking feedback on its proposals, with virtual consultation events planned for 1st and 2nd June.

Project manager Steven McMillan said: “We would like to thank those who responded to our earlier consultation in July last year, with the feedback received helping to shape the route and technology option proposals we are now presenting.

“As a responsible developer, we are keen to continue to work closely with the local community to identity onshore and offshore routes for these new connections.

“We encourage anyone who might be interested in our proposals to join the virtual consultations where you will be able to engage directly with our project team, via a live chat function, to ask any questions you might have about the project and share feedback on the current proposals.”

The virtual consultation is designed to be almost as interactive as face to face events.