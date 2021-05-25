Two appear in court after heroin worth £135k recovered in Lerwick

Police are appealing for information.

Two men appeared in court today (Tuesday) after around £135,000 worth of heroin was recovered in Lerwick.

Nigel Scott, 46, and Matthew Smith who turned 47 today, both gave no plea when they appeared before Lerwick Sherriff’ Court.

Both men. of no fixed abode, had been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Their appearance followed the significant drug find at around 12.45pm in Sandveien on Monday when police approached a van.

The heroin was found nearby.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Peebles said: “This was a significant recovery of Class A drugs, especially for Shetland.

“I want to assure people that we are committed to tackling the sale and supply of drugs in our communities.”

The two accused were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They are due to appear before the court again within the next eight days.