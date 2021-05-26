Greens to put forward ‘diverse’ candidates for council elections

Shetland Greens co-ordinator Debra Nicolson with Why Waste owner Natasha Maltby and Green co-leader Patrick Harvie in 2019.

The Shetland branch of the Green Party have signalled their intention to stand in the 2022 Shetland Islands Council elections.

Co-ordinator Debra Nicolson, who herself stood as an independent candidate in the 2017 SIC elections, said they would be putting forward a “diverse list of candidates” next year.

Shetland Greens made the announcement after securing 9.7 per cent of the regional list vote in this month’s Scottish elections.

Ms Nicolson said they were now the fastest growing party in the isles.

“Thanks to the 1 in 10 Shetlanders who voted Green, we are building a mandate for a more inclusive, community based, environmental politics in Shetland.

“There is a clear wish to see Green policies that care about the environment, nature and social justice, and to hear a distinctive local Green voice in Shetland.

“We will work with communities to help Shetland become the place we want to live in, where we are in control of our future.”