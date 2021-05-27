Families reminded to keep headstones in good condition

War graves at the Lerwick Cemetery.

Families are being reminded to contact a stonemason who has been approved by the SIC to repair memorials which have a safety notice, or which have been braced with wooden supports.

Following inspections last year, any memorial which failed had a green safety noticed placed next to it.

If they were judged to be dangerous, they were also braced with wooden supports.

Families, or those who are responsible for lairs, must make sure that memorials are in a safe condition, the council has said.

Environment and transport vice-chair Robbie McGregor said the council was responsible for 70 burial grounds across the isles, and it was “really important that they are safe to visit”.

“Any repair work has to be carried out to a safe industry standard, so it must be completed by an approved stonemason.”

Details of approved stonemasons can be found here – https://www.shetland.gov.uk/births-marriages-deaths/burial-services