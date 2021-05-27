News

Families reminded to keep headstones in good condition

12 hours 21 min ago 0
Families reminded to keep headstones in good condition
War graves at the Lerwick Cemetery.

Families are being reminded to contact a stonemason who has been approved by the SIC to repair memorials which have a safety notice, or which have been braced with wooden supports.

Following inspections last year, any memorial which failed had a green safety noticed placed next to it.

If they were judged to be dangerous, they were also braced with wooden supports.

Families, or those who are responsible for lairs, must make sure that memorials are in a safe condition, the council has said.

Environment and transport vice-chair Robbie McGregor said the council was responsible for 70 burial grounds across the isles, and it was “really important that they are safe to visit”.

“Any repair work has to be carried out to a safe industry standard, so it must be completed by an approved stonemason.”

Details of approved stonemasons can be found here – https://www.shetland.gov.uk/births-marriages-deaths/burial-services

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.