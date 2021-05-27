News

Increase in emergency worker assaults is ‘a concern’

Ryan Taylor 49 min ago 0
Shetland Central member Moraig Lyall. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A councillor has raised concerns over a growing number of attacks carried out on emergency workers.

Moraig Lyall has spoken after figures released this week showed assaults on blue-light workers had increased by 14 in a year.

A local policing plan report showed only three of such assaults in 2019/20. That figure has since risen to 17.

The Shetland Central councillor has said she found the figure concerning.

“This is something we hear from big schemes in places like Glasgow,” she said.

“It’s just really sad to think that events like that are happening in Shetland.”

Speaking during Wednesday’s safety and resilience board meeting, she suggested the police bring the matter to schools to show “how serious this matter is.”

Chief Inspector Paul Daley said he would take the matter forward.

“It is a concern,” he said.

