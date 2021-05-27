News

More than 10,000 Shetland folk fully vaccinated with both doses

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 21 min ago 0
More than 10,000 Shetland folk fully vaccinated with both doses

More than 10,000 people in Shetland are fully vaccinated with both jabs.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson announced the milestone during his Facebook broadcast on Wednesday evening.

Mr Dickson said it was “just fantastic”.

“The vaccination numbers are an enormous success,” he said.

“It’s not a success for NHS Shetland, that’s not why I’m taking about it, it’s a success for us as a community.

“Because the vaccine means we can go back to doing the things we did be before, we can meet friends, we can meet relatives.

“These are the things we miss so much and if we want to get back to them the vaccine is the best way to do it.”

The latest figures show that almost 99 per cent of over-50s have had their first jab; while 83 per cent have received both.

Of the entire adult population, 90 per cent have received one jab and 56 per cent have had their second.

Mr Dickson said Shetland’s vaccination team had tried to contact every eligible person for the vaccine – and asked anyone who had not received a call to get in touch.

The team is also aiming to contact people about their second doses within eight or nine weeks of their first.

Compared to the mainland, Mr Dickson said Shetland’s progress had been slightly faster, some of which was due to its smaller population size.

He also said that as an isolated community with a more vulnerable health system it was all the more important to protect the island through vaccinations as the isles began to open up again.

Mr Dickson said the progress with the vaccination nationally had brought a stark reduction in the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths in recent weeks.

But with concerns over the so-called Indian variant still looming, Mr Dickson also warned there was a risk the virus was growing again.

He said the new variant had led to a significant rise in cases, particularly in Glasgow, though thankfully it had not been accompanied by as many hospitalisations.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.