Photo: NorthLink Ferries.

Staff on NorthLink’s two isles ferries, the MV Hrossey and MV Hjaltland, have raised more than £3,400 for MS Society Scotland.

The group of over 30 people, which included crew from the two ferries, families and friends, walked from Lerwick to Scalloway on Saturday, 22nd May for the charity.

They have raised £3,407 for MS Society Scotland so far.