Police believe rat poison in Sandwick may have put dogs at risk

Rat poison at the bottom of the cycle path in Hoswick, Sandwick. Photo: John Dunnet.

Rat poison found on a public path in Sandwick has been reported to police in Shetland, after it was shared on social media on Wednesday night.

Police said they were aware of the rat poison being found on the public path between Hoswick and Sandwick.

They believe it was “accidental cross-contamination”, in an effort to deal with nearby rats.

Police said that dogs “may have been at risk” however.

A photo of the rat poison had been shared by John Dunnet on Facebook, who said it had been cleaned up by Rentokil.

He said he hoped no dogs had eaten the poison, on a path which is popular with dog-walkers.

“The area has been professionally cleaned and police have been informed by local residents this area is well populated by rats.

“At this time it is believed to be accidental cross-contamination in an attempt to deal with the vermin population.”