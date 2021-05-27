Survey on vaccination experiences will inform delivery of Covid-19 ‘booster’

An anonymous survey on Shetland’s vaccination programme is hoped to deliver improvements for the further rollouts and “boosters” expected later this year.

Elsbeth Clark, health protection practitioner, announced details of the scheme in a social media interview on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to NHS Shetland’s chief executive Michael Dickson, Ms Clark said that as most people had now received one or both Covid jabs, the vaccination team was starting to evaluate how the rollout had gone so far.

The programme has undergone various changes since it began in December, with new forms of vaccination and changing government guidance as well as interruptions in the available supplies, nationally.

The survey, which takes around 10-minutes to complete will ask for views on what NHS Shetland has done well and what could have been better.

It asks about people’s experience of arranging their vaccination appointment, receiving information on the vaccination, how it went when they had the jab and specific questions on future vaccination delivery.

The results will guide the team’s delivery of future programmes.

Ms Clark said NHS Shetland would continue delivering the regular range of vaccinations, such as antenatal and for older adults.

However, there is also expected to be an extended flu vaccination programme, which will once again be available to anyone over 50 but also, for the first time, staff working in education.

Ms Clark also said there would also be “some type of booster programme” for Covid, though details on who will be eligible and how many doses will be offered are not yet known.

It is hoped a wide range of people who received their vaccine in different settings, such as at home or in mass vaccination centres, will take part.

Speaking after the briefing, Ms Clark said: “Our Covid vaccination programme has been the single biggest vaccination programme we have ever done.

“It also happened under difficult circumstances and at a time when we were still managing outbreaks of the virus.

Nevertheless, we are very keen to understand how we could have done better and what we can improve on as we move forward.

“Some people have already provided feedback on the programme through Care Opinion which has been extremely useful, but we would still encourage them to complete the survey where a more detailed response can be given.”

The survey can be filled in online here.

People are encouraged, as far as possible, to complete the online version, however, paper copies are available.

To request a paper copy call 01595 743060 or email shet.information@nhs.scot.