Young fishermen to get helping hand into industry

Fishermen under the age of 40 will soon be able to apply for funding to help them into the industry.

Marine Fund Scotland will help young fishermen apply for up to 75 per cent of the purchase of a second-hand boat up to 16 metre.

Funding of up to 50 per cent for the cost of a boat up to 24 metre will also be offered.

New rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said of the fund: “While we have previously supported young people through the European Maritime Fisheries Fund, Marine Fund Scotland puts more of an emphasis on getting new entrants into the industry and helping those who wish to progress their career and become a vessel owner.

“Doing what we can to remove barriers for young people in fishing is crucial so we can boost the resilience of the industry which supports jobs in some of our most rural communities.”

