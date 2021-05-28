News

Delayed Big Country concert is cancelled

Big Country's show at Mareel in July has been cancelled.

Big Country’s concert at Mareel in July has been cancelled, after several delays.

Promoter Klub Revolution said they were “heartbroken” to not be able to put the gig on.

The Scottish rockers’ concert has been postponed three times, having initially been set for July 2020.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and no clear announcement on when concerts can take place for full audiences in venues, we have had to make the sad decision to cancel this show in July,” Klub Revolution said.
“We can’t fix a date this year at the moment which works for the band or the venue, so we think after so long it’s only fair to cancel and refund ticket holders.”
The promoter said it was in talks with the band’s agent about a concert in the future.
A dedicated email address has been set up to handle ticket refunds – bigcountryrefunds@shetlandarts.org
