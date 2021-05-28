News

In this week’s Shetland Times

11 min ago
In this week’s Shetland Times
Retiring vet Jim Nicolson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

In today’s (Friday, 28th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • NHS Shetland’s reliance on locum staff cost them more than £4 million last year – more than double the previous year.
  • Shetland lace is now ‘critically endangered’ – but Sheila Fowlie is keeping it going.
  • Retiring vet Jim Nicolson has raised more than £1,000 for Dogs Against Drugs before leaving.
  • Lerwick Brewery head brewer Jonny Sandison is gearing up to move into a cocktail delivery business.
  • Former Shetland Times editor Adam Civico compiles the Tracks of my Life, while Margaret Morrison takes A Sporting Chance.
  • SPORT – After a long, long wait, there are senior hockey and football reports; as well as junior football, bowls, squash and cycling.
