In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 28th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- NHS Shetland’s reliance on locum staff cost them more than £4 million last year – more than double the previous year.
- Shetland lace is now ‘critically endangered’ – but Sheila Fowlie is keeping it going.
- Retiring vet Jim Nicolson has raised more than £1,000 for Dogs Against Drugs before leaving.
- Lerwick Brewery head brewer Jonny Sandison is gearing up to move into a cocktail delivery business.
- Former Shetland Times editor Adam Civico compiles the Tracks of my Life, while Margaret Morrison takes A Sporting Chance.
- SPORT – After a long, long wait, there are senior hockey and football reports; as well as junior football, bowls, squash and cycling.
