Showstopping bake winners are crowned

The winners of The Shetland Time’s “Show Stopper” baking competition has been named.

Joann Hoseason’s cake wowed the judge to win first prize, while Holy Wright came second and Tamzin Iversen was named in third.

The cakes were judged by Mercédesz from MM Yummy Cakes, found it difficult to judge the competition due to the high standard of the entries received.

Joann has won a 15x15cm cake and a box of eight Cookie Monster macarons, Holly will take home two boxes of Cookie Monster macarons, and Tamzin will enjoy one box of macarons for her effort.

The Shetland Times wants to thank everyone who entered for their incredible creativity, and congratulate the winners.

Pictures of the winners will appear in next Friday’s (4th June) edition of The Shetland Times.