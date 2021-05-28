Life in Shetland News

Showstopping bake winners are crowned

6 hours 30 min ago 0
Showstopping bake winners are crowned

The winners of The Shetland Time’s “Show Stopper” baking competition has been named.

Joann Hoseason’s cake wowed the judge to win first prize, while Holy Wright came second and Tamzin Iversen was named in third.

The cakes were judged by Mercédesz from MM Yummy Cakes, found it difficult to judge the competition due to the high standard of the entries received.

Joann has won a 15x15cm cake and a box of eight Cookie Monster macarons, Holly will take home two boxes of Cookie Monster macarons, and Tamzin will enjoy one box of macarons for her effort.

The Shetland Times wants to thank everyone who entered for their incredible creativity, and congratulate the winners.

Pictures of the winners will appear in next Friday’s (4th June) edition of The Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.