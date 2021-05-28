News

SIC social care staff receive £500 ‘thank you’ payment

4 hours 43 min ago 0
SIC social care staff receive £500 ‘thank you’ payment

Social care staff have received a £500 “thank you” payment from the SIC today, with money provided by the Scottish government, for their work on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government announced the payment in November 2020 for health and social care staff.

NHS staff have already received the payment.

Today, staff in adult social and children’s residential care have received £500 from the SIC.

Human resources manager Denise Bell said it had been a “complex process”.

“The council is administering the payment on behalf of the Scottish Government who set out the categories of staff who may be eligible to receive this payment.

“As some staff may have left the council, we are eager to make sure we catch everyone who may be eligible.”

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact the SIC through this email address – HSCThankYouPayment@shetland.gov.uk

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.