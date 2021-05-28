SIC social care staff receive £500 ‘thank you’ payment

Social care staff have received a £500 “thank you” payment from the SIC today, with money provided by the Scottish government, for their work on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government announced the payment in November 2020 for health and social care staff.

NHS staff have already received the payment.

Today, staff in adult social and children’s residential care have received £500 from the SIC.

Human resources manager Denise Bell said it had been a “complex process”.

“The council is administering the payment on behalf of the Scottish Government who set out the categories of staff who may be eligible to receive this payment.

“As some staff may have left the council, we are eager to make sure we catch everyone who may be eligible.”

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact the SIC through this email address – HSCThankYouPayment@shetland.gov.uk