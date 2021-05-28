Two Yell beaches among Scotland’s most beautiful

The picturesque Breckon beach. Photo courtesy of the Keep Scotland Beautiful website.

Two beaches in Yell have been named on Keep Scotland Beautiful’s list of Scotland’s Beach Award winners.

Sands of Breckon and West Sandwick beaches were among the 52 beaches in Scotland named on the list.

The awards are given to beaches which are clean, well-managed and sustainable.

Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Barry Fisher paid tribute to the “incredible work of the local community in Yell” to keep the beaches so clean.

“Last year we weren’t able to celebrate the success and hard work of the beach managers, many of whom worked extra-long hours to ensure that their beaches were well managed despite local lockdowns.

“I personally would like to say a massive thank you to them for keeping Scotland’s beaches beautiful and remind everyone who enjoys them to leave only footprints and take their litter home.”