Isles volunteers to be rewarded in virtual Saltire ceremony

Saltire Award winners are usually given their awards in a live ceremony. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Saltire Award winners will be crowned in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 2nd June.

Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) has enlisted the help of local filmmaker Keiba Clubb to make a short film celebrating those who have won an award this year.

The ceremony is traditionally held in-person, but this year that has not proved possible.

VAS said 128 young volunteers from Shetland had submitted requests for awards this year – accruing almost 3,000 hours of volunteering between them.

VAS executive officer Lynn Tulloch said they were “absolutely delighted” to be able to hold the virtual event.

“The young people have done amazing given the challenges over the last year and we are delighted to be able to celebrate their achievements.

“It’s truly wonderful to see so many young people engaged in volunteering and offering their time.”

The video will go live on VAS Facebook page at 7pm on Wednesday, 2nd June.