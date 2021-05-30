Police appeal for information after incidents in Whalsay and Sandwick

Police are appealing for information.

Police are appealing for information after significant damage was caused to a Polytunnel at the Whalsay school, and a car was damaged in Sandwick.

Between Thursday, 20th May and the following Monday police said a large Polytunnel was slashed and the plants within were overturned or damaged.

This had resulted in “significant cost and disruption” to the school in Whalsay.

Police are seeking assistance from residents in Whalsay with regards to the damage.

A car was also damaged outside the Sandwick Youth Club on Saturday night.

Police said the incident occurred between 7.30pm and 9.15pm, where damage was caused to the car’s rear window while it was parked.

Anyone with any information regarding either incident should contact police on 101 or in person at the Lerwick Police Station.