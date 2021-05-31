Funding bid for new Fair Isle ferry approved at ZetTrans meeting

Plans for a new Fair Isle ferry have moved a step closer to reality, after a business case was approved at Monday’s ZetTrans meeting.

In a brief meeting on Monday afternoon, members approved a business case for the Good Shepherd‘s replacement.

The SIC will apply for £25 million through the UK government’s Levelling Up fund, for a new ferry and for works to the harbour infrastructure at both Grutness and in Fair Isle.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson said that he was “more than happy” to approve the plans.

“This has been rumbling on for quite some time,” he said.

Mr Thomson said Fair Isle residents would not care “one jot” where the funding for the “long overdue replacement” came from.

“Politics is secondary to this,” he added.

The business case will also go before the environment and transport committee on Tuesday at 2pm.