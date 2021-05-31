Recruitment difficulties in children’s services made worse by Covid concerns

Difficulties in recruiting to key posts in schools are being made worse by by coronavirus pandemic.

Councillors have been told some people are reluctant to apply for posts because of ongoing concern over Covid.

The issue was highlighted during Monday’s education and families meeting by deputy leader Emma Macdonald.

She said areas such as catering and cleaning were “just as vital” as other roles within children’s services.

And she said staff shortages would have “potentially real impacts on sustainability”.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said the Shetland North councillor had made an interesting point.

“We’re seeing some folk not being keen to apply for posts because of the ongoing effect of the Covid situation,” she said.

She said efforts were being made to encourage people to take up posts within children’s services through “employability pathways”.