Ambitious £10 billion offshore project could bring lower energy costs and more jobs

An ambitious £10 billion green project could see 200 floating wind turbines built off the west of Shetland and in the North Sea.

The development, from green infrastructure company Cerulean Winds, aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of oil and gas assets offshore.

Its founding director Dan Jackson said it would bring “significant benefits” to Shetland – from “lower-cost energy for local people to job creation”.

“We have been really impressed with the progressive thinking and leadership being shown in Shetland around the ORION project and believe our development can play a major role in moving it along,” he said.

The proposed development includes more than 200 floating turbines which will provide energy to offshore facilities and to “onshore green hydrogen plants”.

The company plans to base one at Sullom Voe, which Mr Jackson said will “help to kick-start the ORION project”.

Cerulean Winds said it hoped to have the project running in 2024.

It estimates that the current 160,000 oil and gas jobs would be safeguarded by the move, and 200,000 new roles within the floating wind and hydrogen sectors would also be created within the next five years.

Cerulean Winds is calling on the UK and Scottish governments to make an “exceptional” case to deliver an “extraordinary outcome” for the economy and the environment.

