Bayes’ owner celebrates 40 years in charge

R.W. Bayes owner Alister Smith is celebrating his 40th anniversary as owner of the shop.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller presented Mr Smith with a cake and a card today (Tuesday).

Mr Smith took over the ownership of the shop on 1st June 1981, having worked there since 1979.

Neil Anderson joined him in the photography and framing shop shortly after Mr Smith took over, as an apprentice, and the pair are still behind the counter now.

Mr Smith said there had been many changes over the years – both in photography and in the people that visited – and added he was glad to have reached the milestone with Mr Anderson at his side.

Fellow shop keepers along da street signed the car wishing Mr Smith well on the anniversary.

