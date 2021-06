The Bressay ferry.

Contactless payments are now available on all Shetland’s inter-island ferries, apart from the Fair Isle ferry.

ZetTrans lead officer Michael Craigie said the system was now bedded in and working on the SIC’s inter-island fleet.

Mr Craigie said they had received no feedback yet of any problems with the contactless payments.

They were brought in to be in place by the end of May.